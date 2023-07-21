York State Fair returns for another year

Thousands of fairgoers will hit the York State Fairgrounds for 10 fun-filled days.

YORK, Pa. — The York State Fair kicked off for another 10 fun-filled days on Friday.

This is the third year the State Fair was held in July, instead of September.

But even with the slight change of schedule, there are plenty of familiar favorites for fairgoers. The State Fair features nearly 1,300 farm animals coming through the UPMC Arena, multiple thrilling and family-friendly rides on the Midway, and amazing live performances at the grandstand.

Some of those performances include Five Finger Death Punch, Nelly and Dierks Bentley.

And with the summer, comes heat. But, fair officials said they have fairgoers covered.

"All of our buildings are air-conditioned; we have multiple misting tents and two air-conditioned tents provided by the state," said Montgomery Stambaugh, communications director of the York State Fair.

There were a few new promotional days this year, including $2 Tuesday.

“We’ve got $2 Tuesday going on which is $2 admission, $2 rides, as well as $2 food specials from select vendors," explained Stambaugh.

There will also be a souvenir tent and several "selfie stations" throughout the fairgrounds this year too.