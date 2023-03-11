York St. Patrick's Day Parade returns after three years away

Organizers and parade goers alike celebrated the parade’s triumphant return, after being away for three years due to the pandemic.

YORK, Pa. — Market Street was covered in green, as the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade made its way through York.

“As somebody who works in the community, it’s nice to see the crowd that’s out here today,” said Chris Frey, who was attending the parade for the first time with his family.

“It’s just a fun atmosphere and everybody’s happy," said Robin Svoboda, who attended her 12th York St. Patrick's Day Parade. "It’s just a lot of fun.”

Over 100 groups marched their way through the streets spreading the Irish spirit to the crowd. Organizers and parade goers alike celebrated the parade’s triumphant return, after being away for three years due to the pandemic.

“The fact that we were able to maintain this with a three-year gap in there is impressive," said Susan Smith, a parade volunteer.

“It feels normal, feels like some normalcy again. It’s how it’s supposed to be," said Svoboda.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to take in the marching bands, bagpipes, and Irish dancers. Hundreds more gathered at local bars and restaurants to take in a pint.

At Gift Horse Brewing Company, parade goers continued the celebration over good food and drinks.

“It feels good to be out with everyone, socialize with everyone, and just being with good company," said Heather Beveridge.

“About ten o’clock, we started to see the streets flood with people and it was great," said Jason Snyder, the manager at Gift Horse Brewing Company. “We’re just happy to have people downtown today. We love seeing downtown bustling.”

Regardless of heritage, everyone in downtown York was feeling the ‘Luck of the Irish.’