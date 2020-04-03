York Springs llama in the running to become Cadbury's newest Clucking Bunny

Conswala is a no drama llama. Whether enjoying quiet pasture time, playfully wrestling with her llama friends, or interacting with her second favorite species, humans, her genuine personality always shines through. That said, it's Conswala’s whimsical nature that truly makes her stick out from the crowd. The llama loves a good prop, as well as handing out many kisses! You can often find her toting a basket of flowers, but more recently, her favorite accessory has been her pair of rainbow bunny ears! As a registered animal therapy member, she is always seeking opportunities to bring joy to others, and her quirky demeanor doesn't hurt.