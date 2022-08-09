York searching for 2022's perfect Christmas tree

Do you have a 30 foot tall spruce? The City of York is interested!

YORK, Pa. — The City of York is searching for the perfect tree for the Christmas season.

The tree will be placed on Continental Square for the 2022 holiday season.

Spruce trees over 30 feet tall are quality contenders for the available spot. If you have a tree believed to be ideal, contact Carol Godfrey at 717-845-9351 with your name, address, and phone number.

The tree will be removed at no cost to the property owner.