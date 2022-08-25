York Revolution brings back 'Sensory Friendly Night'

On Aug. 31, those with sensory sensitivities, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, will be able to attend a baseball game designed just for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 18.

The York Revolution announced Thursday that its "Sensory Friendly Night" is returning, according to a press release.

On Aug. 31, those with sensory sensitivities, including those with Autism Spectrum Disorder, will be able to attend a baseball game designed just for them.

The usual audio and visual elements of a professional baseball game, the release states, can make it difficult to attend and enjoy the event if you have sensory sensitivities.

For the game, the York Revolution will play the Staten Island FerryHawks, and officials will lower the volume of announcements and music played over PeoplesBank Park’s sound system, limit the number of announcements and videos played, and give Cannonball Charlie the night off, the release states.

Cannonball Charlie's celebratory cannon is typically fired for home runs and wins.

A portion of the ballpark’s skybox level will also be designated as a “quiet area” for attendees who need to take a break.

“Our ultimate goal is to make PeoplesBank Park the most welcoming place in York,” Revolution President Eric Menzer said in a statement. “For our neighbors with sensory sensitivities, typical baseball games by their nature are not welcoming. We’re hoping this is an evening when those neighbors and their friends and families can enjoy a night out and the joy of baseball, which is, of course, at the core of any experience at our ballpark.”