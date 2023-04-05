York Revolution prepares for their home opener on Friday

YORK, Pa. — Baseball is back in York on Friday night.
The York Revolution hosts the Staten Island Ferry Hawks for their home opener on May 5.
The first 1,000 fans that come out to Wellspan Park will receive a free fanny pack, presented by Give Local York.
The Revs are sitting at a 2-3 record going into their match-up with the Lancaster Barnstormers on Thursday night. The team said their roster is fairly new, and they hope to come out and make an impact on Friday against the Ferry Hawks.
