York Revolution holds patio party to celebrate 'yellow phase'

YORK, Pa. — On Saturday, the York Revolution celebrated York County being in the yellow reopening phase.
The team's hospitality department hosted a patio party at the Peoplesbank Park in York.
The party featured a full bar and bar menu, now that the commonwealth allows outdoor dining.
Folks celebrated the occasion while maintaining social distancing.
"This is such a dynamic community that just feeds off each other and we've seen that at all of our ballgames," said Doug Eppler, York Revolution marketing and communications director, "So we were pretty confident that people would want to get back to that community feeling and be able to interact with their friends and family safely, of course."
In case of any rain, the team put up yellow tents to keep the party going.
The patio party also featured plenty of live music.