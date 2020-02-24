York Restaurant Week returns for 10th year

Food lovers, rejoice: York Restaurant Week is back to give you a taste of the city's best restaurants.

27 restaurants will be taking part this year, from February 23 - March 1.

Restaurants are offering breakfast and lunch deals for as little as $5, and three-course dinners for as little as $20.

Here are the list of participating restaurants, as well as what they are serving: