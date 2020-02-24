x
York Restaurant Week returns for 10th year

Food lovers, rejoice: York Restaurant Week is back to give you a taste of the city's best restaurants.
YORK, Pa. — Food lovers, rejoice: York Restaurant Week is back to give you a taste of the city's best restaurants. 

27 restaurants will be taking part this year, from February 23 - March 1. 

Restaurants are offering breakfast and lunch deals for as little as $5, and three-course dinners for as little as $20.

Here are the list of participating restaurants, as well as what they are serving:

Aviano’s Corner Trattoria 
The Cantina
Central Family Restaurant 
Collusion Tap Works
Esaan Thai Restaurant
The Fig & Barrel Pub
Granfalloons 
The Handsome Cab 
Holy Hound Taproom
Iron Horse York 
The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar
Mezzogiorno
Mi Caldero Restaurant
Mudhook Brewing Co.

Old Forge Brewing Company York
Presto Pasteria
Prince Street Cafe 
Revival Social Club 
Rockfish Public House 
Roosevelt Tavern 
Roost Uncommon Kitchen 
Sarah’s Snacks Cafe & Market 
Saucy Girls
Tutoni's
White Rose Bar and Grill
World Grills 
York City Pretzel Company 

For menus, pricing, and hours, you can visit York Restaurant Week's website here. 