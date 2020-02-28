x
York Restaurant Week offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options for everyone

York Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, March 1st

YORK, Pa. — FOX43 Morning News made a few stop at some of the 27 restaurants taking part in York Restaurant Week. The event runs through March 1. 

Restaurants are offering breakfast and lunch deals for as little as $5, and three-course dinners for as little as $20.

Here are the list of participating restaurants, as well as what they are serving:

Aviano’s Corner Trattoria
The Cantina 
Central Family Restaurant
Collusion Tap Works 
Esaan Thai Restaurant 
The Fig & Barrel Pub  
Granfalloons 
The Handsome Cab 
Holy Hound Taproom 
Iron Horse York
The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar 
Mezzogiorno 
Mi Caldero Restaurant 
Mudhook Brewing Co.

Old Forge Brewing Company York 
Presto Pasteria 
Prince Street Cafe 
Revival Social Club 
Rockfish Public House 
Roosevelt Tavern   
Roost Uncommon Kitchen 
Sarah’s Snacks Cafe & Market 
Saucy Girls 
Tutoni's 
White Rose Bar and Grill 
World Grills 
York City Pretzel Company

For menus, pricing, and hours, you can visit York Restaurant Week's website here.

 