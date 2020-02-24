York Restaurant Week returns for 10th year

YORK, Pa. — Food lovers, rejoice: York Restaurant Week is back to give you a taste of the city's best restaurants.
27 restaurants will be taking part this year, from February 23 - March 1.
Restaurants are offering breakfast and lunch deals for as little as $5, and three-course dinners for as little as $20.
Here are the list of participating restaurants, as well as what they are serving:
Aviano’s Corner Trattoria
The Cantina
Central Family Restaurant
Collusion Tap Works
Esaan Thai Restaurant
The Fig & Barrel Pub
Granfalloons
The Handsome Cab
Holy Hound Taproom
Iron Horse York
The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar
Mezzogiorno
Mi Caldero Restaurant
Mudhook Brewing Co.
Old Forge Brewing Company York
Presto Pasteria
Prince Street Cafe
Revival Social Club
Rockfish Public House
Roosevelt Tavern
Roost Uncommon Kitchen
Sarah’s Snacks Cafe & Market
Saucy Girls
Tutoni's
White Rose Bar and Grill
World Grills
York City Pretzel Compan
y
For menus, pricing, and hours, you can visit York Restaurant Week's website here.