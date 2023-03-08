x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

York police investigating reported homicide of 19-year-old

On Wednesday, March 8, York City Police responded to the 700 block of Kelly Drive and discovered the body of a 19-year-old.
Credit: WPMT
Police Tape

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is investigating a reported homicide. 

On Wednesday, March 8, York City Police responded to the 700 block of Kelly Drive for a cardiac arrest. At the scene, officers discovered a 19-year-old man who had been shot and killed. 

Detectives were notified and are currently investigating. 

According to police, the incident appears to be an isolated, targeted act of violence. 

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: 

Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org 

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Anonymously submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH here.  

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Making sure your HVAC system is ready for summer | Home Smart

Before You Leave, Check This Out