York police investigating reported homicide of 19-year-old

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is investigating a reported homicide.

On Wednesday, March 8, York City Police responded to the 700 block of Kelly Drive for a cardiac arrest. At the scene, officers discovered a 19-year-old man who had been shot and killed.

Detectives were notified and are currently investigating.

According to police, the incident appears to be an isolated, targeted act of violence.

Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219