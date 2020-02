Following a traffic stop, a man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in connection to drug trafficking.

YORK, Pa. — A York man has now been sentenced to time in jail after York Police Department found a gun, drugs, and scale in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

During the stop, police found a 9mm SR-9C handgun, a bag of heroin (2.51 grams), and a scale in a vehicle occupied by Jose David Santiago-Curet.

Santiago-Curet, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.