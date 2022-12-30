York man found not guilty of all charges related to death of 2-year-old

Tyree Marche'll Bowie, 43, was found not guilty on all charges related to the death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix. He is expected to be released from prison at 6 p.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man was found not guilty of all charges related to the death of two-year-old Dante Mullinix.

Tyree Marche'll Bowie, 43, was previously charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child. According to Bowie's attorney, he was found not guilty on all charges.

He has been in prison since September 2018. He was denied bail due to the criminal homicide charges.

Bowie is expected to be released from prison around 6 p.m. tonight. His supporters have already begun gathering outside the York County Prison in Springettsburg Township, awaiting his release.

Administrator at the York County District Attorney's Office Kyle King said the following:

We respect the jury's verdict.

According to original reports, Bowie was interviewed by police on Sept. 7, 2018, and allegedly admitted he was the only one caring for Mullinix when he stopped breathing.

Surveillance video from a Rutter's gas station shows the two together around 8:45 p.m. that night, just before the child was taken to Hershey Medical Center. In that video, Mullinix is walking and appears to be healthy.

According to the coroner's office, the two-year-old died from a traumatic brain injury. He was also allegedly strangled and suffocated.