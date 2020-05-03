York man facing charges after unknowingly shooting uncle, police say

Crews were sent to the 300 block of Oak Lane for a reported shooting around 1:30 a.m. on March 5.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is facing charges after allegedly unknowingly shooting his uncle.

Daryl Sweatman, 36, is facing charges for person not to possess a firearm.

On March 5 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Oak Lane in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a 41-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

Police found Sweatman and other family members on scene.

During an interview, Sweatman told investigators that he was at his residence and sleeping when he heard a loud crash and his mother screaming.

Sweatman told police that he proceeded to retrieve a gun, go downstairs, and found that the glass to the front door had been broken.

At that time, someone was attempting to come through with a hammer, Sweatman said.

It was then that Sweatman fired 3-4 shots at an unknown man.

Sweatman told police that he heard the man said he was hit and staggered to the kitchen.

Then, Sweatman realized the unknown man was actually his uncle.

After previously pleading guilty to felony drug charges, Sweatman is ineligible to possess a firearm.