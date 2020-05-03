York man facing charges after unknowingly fatally shooting uncle, police say

Daryl Sweatman, 36, is facing charges after unknowingly fatally shooting his uncle.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man is facing charges after allegedly unknowingly shooting his uncle, who later died from his injuries.

Daryl Sweatman, 36, is facing charges for person not to possess a firearm.

On March 5 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Oak Lane in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found 41-year-old Shannon Williams, of York, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to York Hospital for treatment.

Despite emergency life-saving measures, the York County Coroner says Williams died at 10:48 p.m. on March 5.

Police found Sweatman and other family members on scene.

During an interview, Sweatman told investigators that he was at his residence and sleeping when he heard a loud crash and his mother screaming.

Sweatman told police that he proceeded to retrieve a gun, go downstairs, and found that the glass to the front door had been broken.

At that time, someone was attempting to come through with a hammer, Sweatman said.

It was then that Sweatman fired 3-4 shots at an unknown man.

Sweatman told police that he heard the man said he was hit and staggered to the kitchen.

Then, Sweatman realized the unknown man was actually his uncle.

After previously pleading guilty to felony drug charges, Sweatman is ineligible to possess a firearm.

Police are expected to release further details into the investigation.