York man dies nine days after crash in Hellam Township

Angel Torres-Plaza Sr., 59, from York, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, June 23 at 8:45 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man passed away nine days after a crash in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office. 

Angel Torres-Plaza Sr., 59, from York, passed away at WellSpan York Hospital on Friday, June 23 at 8:45 p.m. 

According to police, the crash happened at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14 when Torres-Plaza was reportedly heading westbound on Route 30 in the area of Kreutz Creek Road. 

He was wearing his seatbelt when he lost control of the car, hit a tree and went down an embankment, leading to a difficult extraction. 

Torres-Plaza was transported to WellSpan York Hospital with major injuries. Despite medical treatment, he passed away from his injuries nine days later.

