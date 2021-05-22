York man dies after work-related incident

Thomas Kress of Hanover was taken to Wellspan York Hospital, and despite life-saving measures, succumbed to his injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 54-year-old York man died on Thursday after a work-related incident in Latimore Township, Adams County.

Officials said at around 4 p.m. Thomas Kress of Hanover, had been moving a piece of equipment at his workplace, GrowMark FS in East Berlin when the equipment he was moving was impacted by a forklift truck that was also in operation.

Kress was struck in the torso during the collision, according to the York County Coroner.

No one else was injured during the incident, the coroner said.

Kress was taken to Wellspan York Hospital, and despite life-saving measures, he succumbed to his injuries.