York County man dies after falling off cliff in Montour County

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student from York County died on Friday after falling from a cliff in Montour County.

Greg Anstine was pronounced dead at the scene on the afternoon of Feb. 4, according to the Montour County Coroner's Office.

Anstine was with another Bloomsburg student in the area of Sharp Ridge Road in Mayberry Township when he fell.

The other student fell part-way down the cliff and called 911 just after 3 p.m.

Emergency crews successfully rescued her and she was taken to the hospital.

Tom McGuire, Director of Communications at Bloomsburg University said Anstine was a sophomore majoring in business administration.

