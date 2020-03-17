York man dies after crash on Route 30 EB in Springettsbury Township

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and involved a car and tractor trailer.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man has died after a crash that closed a portion of Route 30 eastbound for several hours.

Randy Scott Smith, 44, died on scene of the crash early Tuesday morning.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Route 30 Eastbound near Loucks Mill Road in Springettsbury Township around 4:30 a.m. on March 17.

Dispatch says the crash involved a car and a tractor trailer, and the coroner was called to the scene.

The York County Coroner says Smith may have had a medical event prior to the crash which caused his vehicle to roll through a red light and be struck by a tractor trailer