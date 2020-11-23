York man among finalists for 'Wahl Man of the Year' title

He's got the strength, stamina and beard to be Wahl's Most Talented Beard in America. He is also from York.

YORK, Pa. — A York man wants to prove to America that he has everything needed to dominate almost any obstacle, including Wahl's 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest.

Christopher McCooey is one of the top 10 finalists in the contest.

The winner will take the title of 'Wahl Man of the Year' and $20,000.

McCooey hopes his beard will win him both prizes. He says his beard has already given him the confidence needed to hold the title.

"It gave me some ownership and empowerment because again, even if somebody else didn't like it, I liked it," said McCooey, "It was something that I had control over."

Chris is up against nine other contestants.

The 2nd place winner takes home $10,000, and 3rd place scores $5,000.

Wahl will announce the winners on or around December 15.

If you'd like to show McCooey some love, you can vote here.