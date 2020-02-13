Woman facing multiple charges after advising juveniles to fight

Shanyiah Brown facing charges after advising juveniles to fight to hash out their problems.

YORK, Pa. — A York woman is facing charges after allegedly engaging and encouraging juveniles to fight.

Shanyiah Monae Brown, 23, is facing multiple charges including endangering welfare of children, simple assault, and disorderly conduct engage in fighting for her involvement in advising juveniles to fight.

On February 11, 2020, police were called to the 900 block North Duke Street, for a report of a female juvenile being involved in a fight with an adult female.

Police spoke with the juvenile who said she was in a fight with the other juvenile, when Brown, the juvenile's aunt, got involved.

The victim told police that Brown grabbed her hood and pulled her down before punching her in the face at least twice.

Brown spoke to police, who told them a juvenile came to their home with intentions to fight another juvenile in the home.

Brown told police that she advised them to fight because she figured it would solve the issues between them.

She denied hitting the other juvenile but did admit to police that she promoted the juveniles to fight each other, according to police.