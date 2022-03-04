York Jewish Food Festival returns for 31st year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Jewish Community Center's 31st Jewish Food Festival attracted thousands of visitors on April 3.
Guests drove through this year's festival for some kosher-style foods.
Orders were taken up ahead of time for festival favorites like brisket and matzah ball soup.
"We've sold about $10,000 worth of food, 100 pounds of brisket, 400 sandwiches, and it's just a good time to get the community out here and enjoy some good food," CEO of York JCC Jonah Geller said.
Proceeds from the event went to the JCC to continue its mission of inspiring relationships, building a community of wellbeing, and enhancing Jewish communal life.