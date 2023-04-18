York JCC holds public exhibit for Yom HaShoah

The York Jewish Community Center holds a public video screening and Holocaust exhibit to commemorate Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Memorial Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — The York Jewish Community Center (JCC) is holding a public video screening and Holocaust exhibit to commemorate Yom HaShoah on Tuesday.

Organizers said they wanted the community to come together to not only remember the tragedy of the Holocaust but also to honor the heroism of the survivors.

The public video screening will feature interviews with Nessy Marks and Bluma Shapiro, two local survivors with ties to York. Screenings will be held at 1:30 and 6 p.m.

The Holocaust exhibit features over 30 displays, depicting different aspects of the Holocaust including stories and drawings, family life, friendships, education and more.

Yom HaShoah has been publicly commemorated by the Israeli Parliament since 1951, and it is nationally recognized by Jews around the world. In Israel, the holiday is recognized by a two-minute moment of silence.

The video screening and the exhibit are free and open to the public. If guests are not a member of the York JCC, they can enter with a photo ID.