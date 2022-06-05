York JCC hosts Give Local York fundraiser Friday morning

The class brought women together to both have fun, get a workout in, and raise money for an important group.

YORK, Pa. — In an effort to both fundraise and get people moving, the York JCC hosted a donation-based fitness class early Friday.

The class brought women from across the area to get a good workout in, raise money, and have a fun time together. according to instructor Cindy Riess.

“So we’re gonna rock, we’re gonna pound, and we’re going to have a good time! And it’s all in the name of doing something good for the JCC," Riess said. “I like making people happy...I like to have people feel good about themselves on all different levels.”

The York Jewish Community Center is just one of many nonprofits fundraising today for Give Local York.

Donations from today’s class along with all donations the JCC receives today will go to a variety of programs that the center offers.

“Our donations will go to scholarships for our preschool and membership. we also do scholarships for memberships. And it goes to our diversity and inclusion programs as well as one that is near and dear to my heart: momentum, which is our Parkinson’s program," says Jen Landis, Fitness Director for the York JCC.

Landis wants York County to see the family experience that the center provides.