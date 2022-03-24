York Fire Department honors second anniversary of their fallen brothers' deaths

The York Fire Department gathered on March 22 to remember fellow members Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, who were killed two years ago while in the line of duty.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Fire Department gathered on March 22 to remember their fallen brothers Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony, who were killed two years ago while in the line of duty.

In 2018, Flanscha and Anthony were inspecting hot spots after a fire that broke out at the former Weaver Organ and Piano Company, when the building collapsed.

The York Fire Department gathered Tuesday at that same site to remember their fallen brothers.

"Everybody had a different experience that day of what happened and what they were going through," York Fire Chief William Sleeger said. "Events like this help so folks can keep trying to heal and move forward from it."