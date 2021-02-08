A York family is looking for a kidney donor for their almost two-year-old son

“When he gets a kidney transplant, he’s going to eat, he’ll walk, he’ll do everything he’s supposed to be doing," Hilsher said.

YORK, Pa. — Elijah Hilsher, who is almost two-years-old, was born with kidney disease.

“When I had him it was like devastating because you want to like, share with everybody that you had a baby, but it was uncertain if he was going to make it you know?" Elijah's mom, Amanda Hilsher, said. "He has been doing dialysis since the day he was born."

Since then, days have been filled with a lot of car rides, hospital stays, and surgeries.

“It’s just been mentally draining, it’s very hard," Hilsher said.

But now doctors have given Elijah’s family the green light for him to get a kidney transplant.

“When he gets a kidney transplant he’s going to eat, he’ll walk, he’ll do everything he’s supposed to be doing," Hilsher explained.

Amanda Hilsher made a post on Facebook looking for that person who will give her son the chance to live as close to a normal life as possible.

“I really feel that it’s going to happen and hopefully it happens soon," she said.

Amanda says that meeting Elijah, you would never know he has kidney disease because of his bright personality.

“He’s funny, he’s very loving, he is an attention seeker," she said. "He’s constantly doing anything and everything to get anyone’s attention."

If you’d like to be a kidney donor for Elijah, here is the number to call:

Hershey Medical Center transplant office: 717-531-6092