Around 8,000 dogs pack inside the York Fairground for the Celtic Classic Dog Show

YORK, Pa. — The Celtic Classic Dog Show returned to the York State Fairgrounds on Wednesday for its 16th year.

Around 8,000 dogs of different breeds will be participating during this five-day event. The dog show offers free admission and gives people the chance to learn about different breeds and the craft of dog showing.

The show is sponsored by the The York Kennel Club, Delaware County Kennel Club and the Lancaster Kennel Club.

You can browse through different vendors selling dog-related supplies and enjoy a snack (for you and your dog) as you watch the competition.

The dog show runs from March 15 to 19 at the York Fair Expo Center.