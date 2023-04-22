'Go Green in the City' returns to downtown York

The fifteenth annual 'Go Green' returned to downtown York and hosted more than seventy vendors.

YORK, Pa. — 'Go Green in the City' returned to downtown York in spectacular fashion, welcoming more than five-thousand guests in the first few hours -- and just in time before the severe weather on Saturday.

“Yeah, go green in the city is our signature annual event where we can celebrate green, healthy-local living here in downtown York,” said Jonathan Desmarais, director of Downtown Inc.

The event was originally organized to highlight up-and-coming businesses throughout downtown and celebrate the national holiday, Earth Day.

“We want to highlight and educate about a green, healthy-local living, a chance for all of us to, on earth day, to celebrate that here in downtown York,” Desmarais said.

Go Green has steadily increased in popularity over the years, though attendance was partially impacted by covid in recent years.

However, Go Green 2023 surpassed pre-covid numbers, including guests and vendors.

“This year’s a bigger footprint for our event as well-as more vendors than we have ever before,” Desmarais explained.

Vendors range from artisans, crafters, and food. Though go green wouldn’t be complete without environmentally conscious businesses, ranging from reusable plastics to solar panel installation. All to foster a more sustainable future.

“When we all live in close proxy together, we have a chance for us to practice some ecofriendly living together,” Desmarais said.