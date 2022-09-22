York County's week-long Coffee Crawl returns on Sept. 26

The event will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the York area. The crawl will run from Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County coffee shops are preparing to host the second annual week-long coffee crawl.

In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, York County will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the area.

The York County Coffee Crawl will run from Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

This year's goal of the event is to have as many customers as possible post a selfie on social media.

Participating locations will have special coffee crawl sleeves for participants to post with. Users are encouraged to tag the coffee shop and @ExploreYorkPA to be entered in a giveaway. Coffee-themed prizes will be awarded to users at random.

The following locations will be participating in the event: