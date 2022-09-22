York County's week-long Coffee Crawl returns on Sept. 26

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County coffee shops are preparing to host the second annual week-long coffee crawl.
In celebration of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day on Oct. 1, York County will highlight several local, independent coffee shops within the area.
The York County Coffee Crawl will run from Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.
This year's goal of the event is to have as many customers as possible post a selfie on social media.
Participating locations will have special coffee crawl sleeves for participants to post with. Users are encouraged to tag the coffee shop and @ExploreYorkPA to be entered in a giveaway. Coffee-themed prizes will be awarded to users at random.
The following locations will be participating in the event:
- The Cafe & Coffee Bar at Brown's Orchards in Loganville (featured Explore York member)
- The Hive Coffee House and Café in Dover (featured Explore York member)
- Belmont Bean in York
- Britton Coffee Co in Hanover
- Ghouls and Grinds in Hanover
- Grim Bean Coffee in Hanover
- Ikigai Coffee in Hanover
- Joe StrEAT Cafe in Dover
- Merlin's Coffee in Hanover
- On My Grind Coffee - a mobile-exclusive stop
- Prince Street Café in York
- Rustic Cup in East Prospect
- Take Five Expresso Bar in York
- The Cycle Works Coffee House in Wrightsville
- The Green Bean Roasting Co. in York
It's encouraged to check each participating location's individual website for operating days and hours.