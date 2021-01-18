York County's Bailey Coach Bus shuttles security personnel to DC for Inauguration Day

Bailey's Coach Bus will help transport security workers from place-to-place as needed.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A charter bus company in York County is sending three buses of personnel to Washington, D.C. to help with security measures.

The company is offering its services to help personnel get through the busy week including Inauguration Day.

"As an American, and a proud American I might add, I'm very proud that we can use our company's resources for something as important as the presidential inauguration and helping to provide security," says John Bailey, president of Bailey Coach.