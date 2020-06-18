York's planned July 4 celebration at PeoplesBank Park canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns

YORK, Pa. — The 2020 July4York event has been canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the event's organizer, Eventlive, announced Thursday.
Eventlive, the event production and planning division of the York Revolution, said community safety is its highest priority.
“Given the ongoing public safety concerns regarding the pandemic and the restrictions established by the state to address those concerns, it is simply not possible to host our large public event this year," said York Revolution president Eric Mentzer. "We are sorry we won’t be able to celebrate as a community in person, but we know our friends and neighbors will still mark the occasion in their own safe way – and in spirit we’ll be right there with each of them.”
Mentzer promised the event would return next year.
“July4York will be back in 2021,” he said. “And (it will be) bigger and better than ever.”