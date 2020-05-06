York YMCA opens registration for local camp programs

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The YMCA of York and York County said Friday it is currently accepting registrations for their summer camps in the York, Eastern York and Dover area, recently kicking off on June 1.
There is a $30 registration for a single child, and a $50 fee for family, the YMCA said. Financial assistance is available.
Other fees include:
Weekly Fee:
Full-Time (4-5 days)
Y-Member $126.00/wk Non-Member $152.00/ wk
Part-Time (1-3 days)
Y-Member $80.00/wk, Non-Member $95.00/wk
Extended Care Fees
Full-Time (4-5 days)
Y-Member $40.00/wk, Non-Member $50.00/wk
Part-Time (1-3 days)
Y-Member $20.00/wk, Non-Member $25.00/wk
The following camps are accepting registration:
- Camp Spirit - YMCA Camp Spirit is located at 505 Jerusalem School Road, Mt. Wolf, PA 17347. The facility includes a swimming pool, arts and crafts building, gaga, basketball court, sports field and much more. Each week includes new themes and activities for the campers.
- Camp Oneega (Eastern Branch) - Drop off and pick-up location for Camp Spirit. Families can drop off in the morning and ride the bus to camp each day where they will participate in Science, Nature, Cooking, Music, Spots Team Building, and much more! Location: 4075 East Market Street, Suite 20, York, PA 17402.
- Camp Palomino (Dover Branch) FULL DAY - Campers start the day off with drop off where they meet their friends and get some free play time. Then at 9 a.m. we start the day with our opening ceremony and camp songs/chants. After that campers begin their day of activities which include: Water Activities, Science, Nature, Cooking, Music, Sports, Team Building, Arts and Crafts, Lunch and Reading time as well! 1705 Palomino Road, Dover, PA 17315
“We thankful to be continuing camp this summer. While keeping social distancing in mind, campers can still expect to have some fun with their friends with our weekly themes and activities, said Matt Cicchillo, Camp Director, in a press release. “Whether campers are at Camp Oneega, Camp Spirit, or Camp Palomino, safety is number one concern, while still having FUN! Join in the fun and make this summer one to remember with camp at the YMCA!”
For more information, visit yorkcoymca.org/camp-spirit/ or head to @YorkYMCACampSpirit or @BobHoffmanDoverY on Facebook.