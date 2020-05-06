York YMCA opens registration for local camp programs

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The YMCA of York and York County said Friday it is currently accepting registrations for their summer camps in the York, Eastern York and Dover area, recently kicking off on June 1.

“We thankful to be continuing camp this summer. While keeping social distancing in mind, campers can still expect to have some fun with their friends with our weekly themes and activities, said Matt Cicchillo, Camp Director, in a press release. “Whether campers are at Camp Oneega, Camp Spirit, or Camp Palomino, safety is number one concern, while still having FUN! Join in the fun and make this summer one to remember with camp at the YMCA!”