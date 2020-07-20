Registration open for York YMCA's 12th annual Kids' Triathlon

The event, open to kids ages 7-14, will be held Sept. 19 at the Graham Aquatic Center, Farquahr Park, and Kiwanis Lake

YORK, Pa. — The YMCA of York and York County and the York YMCA Swim Team announced Monday that registration is open for the 12th Annual Kids' Triathlon, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 in York.

In the event, kids will participate in the swim portion of the race at the Graham Aquatic Center's 25-meter pool, run the hilly course at Farquhar Park, and bike around the road circling Kiwanis Lake and its surrounding neighborhoods.

The event is for children ages 7-14. Kids will be divided into two age brackets: 7-10 and 11-14.

The event is open to the first 130 kids who register. All participants must be at least 7 years old on the day of the race.

Registration costs $30 for individual racers and comes with a t-shirt for participants who register by August 31. Relay teams can also participate; the registration cost is $15 per racer.

There will be no race-day entries accepted. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 16.

All racers must wear bike helmets for the bicycling portion of the triathlon and must have appropriate footwear for the running and biking portions.

Registrants are encouraged to pick up their packets prior to race day at the Graham Aquatic Center on Thursday 9/17 or Friday 9/18 from 5:00-7:00 pm

A mandatory pre-race meeting for all participants and parents will be held in the stands of the Graham Aquatic Center at 8:45 am race day