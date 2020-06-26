York YMCA accepting enrollments for its Child Development program

The program is intended for kids age 1-5, the YMCA said. COVID-19 safety procedures will be in place.

YORK, Pa. — The York YMCA said it is accepting enrollments for its Child Development program for kids age 1-5 at its facility at 543 N. Newberry Street.

“For the past couple months, we have been actively preparing to safely offer childcare in light of COVID-19," said Child Development directord Ashley Zurawski. "Many new protocols and procedures have been put in place in accordance with the latest directives from the CDC as well as ensuring staff members have had extensive training on these changes."

Those procedures include:

Curbside drop off and pick up

Health screenings prior to entering the building

Masks for anyone 2 and older

Social distancing when possible

Cleaning high touch surfaces at least once an hour

Cleaning toys between each use

All hard to clean toys have been put away

All nap items are being washed onsite daily

Nothing going back and forth between home and the facility (no outside food, drink, or toys)

The Child Development program is licensed by the PA Department of Human Services, the YMCA said. The program is currently enrolling in its toddler room where exploration, social skills and language development are key focus areas.

In addition, the York Branch YMCA has two preschool classrooms for children ages 3-5. Using Creative Curriculum and learning centers, lesson plans are developed around the observed interests of the children, the YMCA said.

The program's goal is to develop unique and enriching activities that encompass creative thinking, exploration of science and mathematics, inquiry, discovering, beginning literacy and community involvement.

The preschool classrooms implement the P.A.T.H.S. (Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies) Curriculum to enhance social emotional development. Within this curriculum, children learn to recognize their feelings and appropriate ways to express them.