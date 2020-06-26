York YMCA accepting enrollments for its Child Development program

YORK, Pa. — The York YMCA said it is accepting enrollments for its Child Development program for kids age 1-5 at its facility at 543 N. Newberry Street.
“For the past couple months, we have been actively preparing to safely offer childcare in light of COVID-19," said Child Development directord Ashley Zurawski. "Many new protocols and procedures have been put in place in accordance with the latest directives from the CDC as well as ensuring staff members have had extensive training on these changes."
Those procedures include:
- Curbside drop off and pick up
- Health screenings prior to entering the building
- Masks for anyone 2 and older
- Social distancing when possible
- Cleaning high touch surfaces at least once an hour
- Cleaning toys between each use
- All hard to clean toys have been put away
- All nap items are being washed onsite daily
- Nothing going back and forth between home and the facility (no outside food, drink, or toys)
The Child Development program is licensed by the PA Department of Human Services, the YMCA said. The program is currently enrolling in its toddler room where exploration, social skills and language development are key focus areas.
In addition, the York Branch YMCA has two preschool classrooms for children ages 3-5. Using Creative Curriculum and learning centers, lesson plans are developed around the observed interests of the children, the YMCA said.
The program's goal is to develop unique and enriching activities that encompass creative thinking, exploration of science and mathematics, inquiry, discovering, beginning literacy and community involvement.
The preschool classrooms implement the P.A.T.H.S. (Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies) Curriculum to enhance social emotional development. Within this curriculum, children learn to recognize their feelings and appropriate ways to express them.
For more information regarding the program, please visit: www.yorkcoymca.org.