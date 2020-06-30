York will close 100 block of N. George St. on weekends to help restaurants offer outdoor dining

The closures will go into effect from July 10 through Sept. 7 on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons, the city said.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York announced it will close the 100 block of North George Street on weekend evenings in an effort to give restaurants in the downtown area space to offer outdoor dining.

"These street closures will enable the businesses of Restaurant Row in Historically Edgy Downtown York to offer their patrons a distinct and responsible downtown dining experience," the City said in a press release.

From July 10 through September 7, the 100 block of North George Street will be closed to vehicle traffic every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. The closures will be in place from 5:30 to closing on Friday and from 1 p.m. to closing on Saturday and Sunday, the City said.

The closures will help expand outdoor seating options for The Handsome Cab, Rockfish Public House, Tutoni’s and The Left Bank Restaurant and Bar, the City said.

Each restaurant will post their hours of operations and standards for service to their social media or website. All reservations for the outdoor George Street seating will be handled by the individual restaurants, the City said.

Handsome Cab, Rockfish, and Left Bank will be offering traditional kitchen service, while Tutoni’s will offer a limited pasta menu and Bambino, it’s mobile bar on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We are very grateful to the City for supporting the creation of expanded outdoor dining spaces to provide access to dining capacity on summer weekends," said Mandy Arnold, owner of the Left Bank and Board CHari of the York City Business Improvement District Authority. "This effort allows each restaurant to gain back some of the lost seating that is restricted under COVID-19.

"Pedestrian safety and minimal traffic disruptions have been prioritized with this street closure. The restaurants of Restaurant Row are anxious to safely serve their customers in an environment where everyone feels comfortable.”

The closure of North George Street will be between W. Philadelphia St. and W. Gas Ave. They will be in effect rain or shine and the sidewalks will remain open for the entirety.

Curbside pickup will still be made available on W. Philadelphia or W. Gas Ave.