Crews work to repair water main break in York County

YORK, Pa. — Work crews are currently attempting to repair a water main break in York County, the York Water Company said Tuesday afternoon.

The break occurred at about noon on Whiteford Road and Williams Road in Springettsbury Township, the water company said on its Facebook page.

Businesses and homes in the surrounding areas will experience decreased water pressure or a complete loss of water service until the break is repaired, according to the company.