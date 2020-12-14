York Water Company is offering payment assistance to support delinquent water customers

The York Water Cares program provides a $200 assistance grant to qualified customers, enough to cover up to 5 months of unpaid water bills, the company said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Water Company issued a reminder on Monday to customers facing shutoffs that its York Water Cares program offers assistance to those struggling to pay their water bills.

The program, an annual payment assistance initiative, provides up to $200 per year to qualified customers, the YWC said.

"Tens of thousands of residents in South Central Pennsylvania have experienced significant financial hardships this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and bills are piling up," the YWC said in a press release.

For the average residential customer served by York Water, that $200 payment assistance grant can help cover up to five months of unpaid water bills, the YWC said.

The program is only available one time per year, "but that assistance can make all the difference for customers looking to get their payments back on track during these unparalleled times," according to the YWC.

YWC funds are payable through participating community agencies while the limited funds are available.

The program is not connected to the federal CARES Act, the YWC said.

For more information about the YWC Cares program, customers can take any of the following actions:

· Visit YorkWater.com/cares