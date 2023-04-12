York Township institutes burn ban due to dry weather conditions, fire risk

The ban is in place until noon on Saturday, April 15, the township said. All residents and businesses are prohibited from any open burning while the ban is in effect

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 28.

Due to dry conditions and the accompanying risk of brush fires, the York Township Department of Emergency Services has instituted to burn ban, Township Manager Gary S. Milbrand announced Wednesday.

The burn ban comes at the recommendation of York Township Fire Company Chief Darryl Ehrhart and the York Township Emergency Management Agency.

It will be in effect from noon today until noon on Saturday, the township's announcement said.

During the ban, residents and businesses are prohibited from any open burning, the township said.