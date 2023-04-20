Gun found in car at York Suburban High School; student in custody

Superintendent Dr. Scott Krauser said the weapon was found during a traffic stop by police on the high school campus this morning. The student was taken into custody

YORK, Pa. — A student at York Suburban High School was taken into custody Thursday after police discovered a gun in their car during a traffic stop on the high school campus, a school official said.

The traffic stop occurred at the start of the school day Thursday morning, District Superintendent Dr. Scott Krauser said in an email to parents and guardians.

Krauser said Spring Garden Township Police secured the weapon immediately, took the student into custody, and removed the student from school property.

The incident remains under investigation by the police department, Krauser said.

"The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority, and we strive to maintain a secure campus and school environment that protects the health and safety of all," Krauser said. "York Suburban School District may not provide additional details related to any student discipline that may result from this incident due to laws governing confidentiality; however, the district does have policies in place regarding the possession of weapons that govern any individual found to be in possession of a weapon on school grounds or at a school-sponsored event.



"We are thankful to the police for their continual efforts to safeguard our school community."

Krauser said the school district will provide additional details of the incident "as they are available and appropriate."