City offers residential parking permits to those who live near the York State Fair

YORK, Pa. — The City of York is offering parking permits to residents who live on designated streets and blocks around the York Fairgrounds for the upcoming York State Fair, which runs from July 21-30.

All residents within established areas who want to park their vehicles on the street during the Fair must have a permit properly displayed to avoid receiving a parking ticket, the city said in a press release.

There is a limit of three permits per household, according to the city.

Those who wish to obtain a permit must bring proof of registry and registration cards for each vehicle requiring a permit to the York City Treasurer's Office in City Hall, located at 101 South George Street. The office is open weekdays from 9-4 p.m.

Residents can also bring the necessary documentation to receive a permit to the York City Police Department, located at 50 West King St., on weekdays from 4-10 p.m.

Permits will be issued at both locations from today through July 30, according to the city.

Permits are only valid if residents park within a block of their homes, the city said. Parking outside of the immediate area could result in a fine.

Motorcycles are also eligible for permits and should be parked on the street -- NOT the sidewalk, according to the city.

Street sweeping will be suspended in residential areas around the Fair, but all other parking laws will remain in effect, the city said. Having a permit does not allow the user to park illegally.

FAIR PARKING PERMIT GUIDELINES

Permit parking will be in effect 24 hours a day for the duration of the York State Fair. Parking enforcement officers will be on patrol during this time.

Permits must be displayed on the rear window of the driver's side of each vehicle, so they are visible from the street. Vehicle owners are asked to tape their permits to the window.

If the vehicle’s driver-side rear window is tinted, owners may place the permit on the center of the dashboard.

Placing the permit in the wrong location may result in a parking citation.

Permits must remain with the vehicle it was issued to. The registration number on the permit must be the same as the license plate on the vehicle.

Permits cannot be transferred from one vehicle to another.

Permits must be properly displayed by midnight on July 20, or the vehicle may be subject to a parking citation.

Residents or non-residents requesting a visitor’s permit or who may have other questions must contact Mary Shoff-Scott, Assistant Parking Manager at 717-849-2230.

Designated Fair Permit Parking Area Include: