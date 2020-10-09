York State Fair Food Festival will allow you to order some of your favorite fair snacks to go

The event will be held at the York State Fairgrounds on Oct. 1-4. COVID-19 safety measures like masks, social distancing and a 250-person limit will be in place.

YORK, Pa. — The York State Fair was canceled this year, like many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left a void for many fans of the Fair's many delicious food offerings.

If you're one of those who feels a hole in their heart -- or their belly -- the York State Fair has some good news.

You'll have a chance to satisfy some of those cravings next month at the York State Fair Food Festival.

The event, set for Oct. 1-4 at the York State Fairgrounds, will offer to-go orders of some of the York State Fair's staples: funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, street corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.

Admission and parking are free, and masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. There's a limit of 250 people on the grounds at one time, organizers say.