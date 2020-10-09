x
York County

York State Fair Food Festival will allow you to order some of your favorite fair snacks to go

The event will be held at the York State Fairgrounds on Oct. 1-4. COVID-19 safety measures like masks, social distancing and a 250-person limit will be in place.
YORK, Pa. — The York State Fair was canceled this year, like many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic. That left a void for many fans of the Fair's many delicious food offerings.

If you're one of those who feels a hole in their heart -- or their belly -- the York State Fair has some good news.

You'll have a chance to satisfy some of those cravings next month at the York State Fair Food Festival.

The event, set for Oct. 1-4 at the York State Fairgrounds, will offer to-go orders of some of the York State Fair's staples: funnel cake, deep-fried Oreos, street corn, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.

Admission and parking are free, and masks, social distancing, and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. There's a limit of 250 people on the grounds at one time, organizers say.

The grounds will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4.

