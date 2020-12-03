York St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled amid coronavirus concerns

The 37th annual parade has been cancelled.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York will cancel the St. Patrick's Day parade set for Saturday.

The York Saint Patrick's Day Parade Committee has decided to cancel the 37th annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

It comes on the heels of many other cancellations of St. Patrick's Day parades, closing of schools, and other precautions to prevent gatherings in large areas.

Here is an excerpt of the message:

While we are disappointed to have to cancel, we are acting in the interest and well being of everyone. This outcome was not reached lightly. Rather, we weighed all options and came to the conclusion after receiving valuable input from health officials and viewing what is happening in other parts of Pennsylvania.

While the 2020 parade has been canceled, the York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will return next year with Grand Marshal Paddy Rooney and will be held on March 13, 2021.