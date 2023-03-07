York's inaugural 'Socks and Sweats' drive was a huge success, organizers say

More than 1,400 pairs of socks, 400 pairs of sweats, 160 pairs of underwear were raised last month, the York City Health Bureau said Tuesday.

YORK, Pa. — Organizers behind a recent effort to provide dry clothing to those who walk to school or need proper attire for cold winter conditions in the York area say their first "Socks and Sweats" drive was a "huge success."

The York City Health Bureau said it received an "incredible" outpouring of generosity from donors in the York area. More than 1,400 pairs of socks, 400 pairs of sweats, 160 pairs of underwear and other clothing items, including long underwear, jackets and winter gloves and hats were donated, organizers said Tuesday.

Nurses from schools across the city will be arriving at the York City Health Clinic in the days ahead to "shop" for their respective students, organizers said.

Says Nurse Kim Wentz, RN, "We are so very grateful and proud of the generosity of the citizens in this area," said Kim Wentz, one of the organizers of the effort. "When they hear of a need, they always step up to the plate. We are honored to be a catalyst in supporting those unsung heroes -- our school nurses who are so dedicated to the welfare of our children."

"It is our hope that the people of York know that the Health Bureau is here to support them in a collaborative effort to improve the lives of the people in our community."