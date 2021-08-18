York man injured in shooting; suspect in custody, police say

YORK, Pa. — A 47-year-old York man was arrested after allegedly injuring another man in a shooting in the city this afternoon, police say.
The incident occurred at 1:26 p.m. on the 600 block of East Market Street, according to York City Police.
Responding officers found a 35-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.
Officers quickly arrested Mircial Serrano, 47, on suspicion of shooting the victim, according to police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, police say.