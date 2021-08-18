York man injured in shooting; suspect in custody, police say

Mircial Serrano, 47, was taken into custody at the scene on the 600 block of E. Market Street in York, police say. The 35-year-old victim is expected to live.

YORK, Pa. — A 47-year-old York man was arrested after allegedly injuring another man in a shooting in the city this afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred at 1:26 p.m. on the 600 block of East Market Street, according to York City Police.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

Officers quickly arrested Mircial Serrano, 47, on suspicion of shooting the victim, according to police.