x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

York man injured in shooting; suspect in custody, police say

Mircial Serrano, 47, was taken into custody at the scene on the 600 block of E. Market Street in York, police say. The 35-year-old victim is expected to live.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

YORK, Pa. — A 47-year-old York man was arrested after allegedly injuring another man in a shooting in the city this afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred at 1:26 p.m. on the 600 block of East Market Street, according to York City Police.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police say.

Officers quickly arrested Mircial Serrano, 47, on suspicion of shooting the victim, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, police say.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app