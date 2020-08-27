York Revolution to host 'Smash Bash,' to help community work through some 2020 frustration

The event will be held Sept. 13 at PeoplesBank Park. Participants will be able to smash household items and other breakable objects.

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution has come up with a novel idea to help those looking to work through some 2020 frustration.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, the Revs will host a "Smash Bash" at PeoplesBank Park. Described as a "community therapy session that will empower the York area to take out its collective frustraion on inanimate, delightfully breakable objects," the event will be held from 2-6 p.m.

And yes, it will be COVID-19 safe, the Revs say.

Created in partnership with Re-Source York, the "Smash Bash" will feature five "room" on the PeoplesBank Park field, stocked with household items ranging from small appliances to doors, toilets, and more -- as well as the implements of destruction participants will use to break them.

“Sometimes, you just got to let it out,” said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. “With everything our community has gone through this year, we thought York could use a safe place to vent the frustration we’re all feeling. The pandemic can postpone lots of things in our lives, but it can’t keep us from finding creative and fun ways of coping together.”

Re-Source York, the non-profit home improvement and home furnishings resale store that helps fund Bell Socialization Services, has generously donated to the event dinged and damaged items not quite suitable for resale, the Revolution said.

“This is a perfect match for us,” said Corey Wolfe, executive director of Re-Source York. “Even those items donated to us that may never sell are now going to help generate some of the much-needed funds the community depends on, and I can’t think of a more fun or appropriate way to raise those funds in these crazy times.”

Tickets to the events cost $20 each for participants, and $5 each for the participants' family and friends who are just there to watch.

Additional smash options will be available for $5 donations, such as a whack-a-car display, a few tosses in the "Paint Room," and the purchase of a beer-sampling glass that attendees can use to enjoy a craft beer from Sign of the Horse Brewery. (The glasses can also be smashed.)

Proceeds will benefit Re-Source York and Community Progress Council, the Revolution’s 2020 non-profit sponsor, to support its life-changing work to empower low- to moderate-income families and individuals to reach financial stability.

For safety reasons, participants will be required to wear proper attire, including closed-toe shoes, pants, and jackets while in the Smash Rooms, the Revolution said.

All attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

Food trucks will be on hand, and the ballpark’s concession stand will be open to fuel participants’ rage.