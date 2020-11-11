York Revolution to hold 'Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees' in PeoplesBank Park concourse for the holidays

Community businesses will sponsor and decorate more than 36 trees, which the public can view in a safe, socially distanced environment, the team said.

YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution on Wednesday announced it is teaming up with York Traditions Bank to hold a socially distanced holiday celebration at PeoplesBank Park this year.

"Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees" will gather more than three dozen trees, all decorated in their best holiday finery, in the concourse of PeoplesBank Park. The York community is invited to stroll through the festive display and vote for their favorite.

The trees will be sponsored by area businesses to raise money for local charities.

The free event will kick off Friday, Nov. 27. It will remain open every Thursday through Sunday until Dec. 20.

“This is the kind of generosity and support of the York area we have enjoyed from York Traditions over the years and just the latest reminder of how fortunate we are to have them both as a sponsor and a part of our community,” said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile in a press release.

In addition to the trees, the event will feature holiday music, special offers on Revolution merchandise, and themed entertainment on Saturday nights.

Santa Claus will visit November 28, local music groups will lead a “Sing-A-Long” on December 5, Greater York Dance will be featured on “Dance Night” on December 12, and Santa’s elves will assist kids in “Santa’s Workshop” on December 19, the Revolution said.

The outdoor yet covered event will allow visitors to enjoy the participating companies’ creations while still adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.