York public forum builds communication between community members and police

YORK, Pa. — A public forum in York on March 1 sought to build honest communication between community members and police.

“Because it’s important. These conversations are going to be tough. They’re going to be uncomfortable. But sometimes we need to be uncomfortable,” said CASA Pennsylvania member Arlette Morales.

The forum was part of a new approach by Police Commissioner Michael Mouldrow, who was sworn in last October with a pledge to reform police interactions with the community.

New efforts include police “Walk and Talks” and a “Handle with Care” registry, as well as “For the Ones Left Behind,” a support group for friends of family of victims of crime or addiction.

“We’re tired of the model that promoted an ‘us against them’ relationship between the police department and the community,” Mouldrow said.

Mouldrow unveiled several additional new initiatives to fight York’s gun violence rate, on the rise since 2017.

The department is sharpening its focus on guns, touting 11 illegal gun seizures in January 2021.

Another new measure focuses on youth: police are sent to do wellness checks on students who consistently fail to log in to online learning during the pandemic.

Residents at the forum said they were willing to give the new approach a chance.

“This is more outgoing, more involved. I like what I see,” said York resident Randy Grove. “Let’s hope it works.”