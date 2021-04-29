York Police seek help in locating suspect vehicle in shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning

The vehicle, a black 2010 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KZE-2191, is connected to the shooting of a 26-year-old male victim, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York Police are looking for help in locating a suspect vehicle in a shooting that occurred in the city Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle, a black 2010 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KZE-2191, is connected to the shooting of a 26-year-old male victim on the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. The victim was shot at about 9:59 a.m., police say, and is being treated at a local hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.