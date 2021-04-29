York Police seek help in locating suspect vehicle in shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning

YORK, Pa. — York Police are looking for help in locating a suspect vehicle in a shooting that occurred in the city Tuesday morning.
Police say the vehicle, a black 2010 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KZE-2191, is connected to the shooting of a 26-year-old male victim on the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. The victim was shot at about 9:59 a.m., police say, and is being treated at a local hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.
The suspect or suspects in the vehicle should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Residents are advised not to approach the vehicle or anyone involved with it, but instead should call York Police at (717) 849-2204 or (717) 846-1234 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.