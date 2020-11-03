York Police seek help in identifying person of interest in homicide investigation

Police would like to speak to him as part of their investigation into the Feb. 17 shooting death of Shylique Folk.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Police are trying to identify the person wearing a red, white, and blue hooded sweatshirt in the video below. Investigators would like to speak to him about the February 17th shooting death of Shylique Folk.