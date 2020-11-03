York Police seek help in identifying person of interest in homicide investigation

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation.
Police are trying to identify the person wearing a red, white, and blue hooded sweatshirt in the video below. Investigators would like to speak to him about the February 17th shooting death of Shylique Folk.
If anyone has any information on the subject’s name or whereabouts, they are asked to contact the York City Police Department Tip Line at (717) 849-2204 or (717) 846-1234.