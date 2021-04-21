York Police offer reward for information leading to arrest of suspect in shooting death of Quinton 'Q' Jacobs

Jacobs was killed in a shooting on the 1000 block of East Market St. on July 30, 2020.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in the July 2020 shooting death of Quinton "Q" Jacobs.

Jacobs died of a gunshot wound sustained in a shooting on the 1000 block of East Market St. at 12:40 a.m. on July 30, police say. Responding officers found him dead at the scene.

"We are asking for assistance so we may bring justice and closure to (Jacobs') grieving family," police said in a press release. "Detectives continue to investigate this senseless loss of life."

Anyone with information about Jacobs' death is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: